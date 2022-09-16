Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School

The juvenile was charged with making a terroristic threat and online impersonation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student.

According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation.

"After a thorough investigation, officers located the student and confiscated items they believe to have been used in connection with the threats made against our campus over the past two days," the district said. "At no time did the student have access to any weapons, and at no time were our students and staff in danger. The past two days have been stressful. We will continue to provide counseling to any staff or student who requests it and will have additional counselors on hand next week."

The district asks parents and guardians to remind students that all threats are taken seriously and will be investigated thoroughly.

Austin ISD said Akins High School was placed on a "hold" Thursday due to the threat, which was posted on social media. During a hold, classes resume as usual but no students are allowed to leave the building. District police, along with Austin Police Department officers, also moved from room to room to conduct their investigation.

On Friday, the district said it would continue to have additional AISD police officers on and around campus.