'It was just a blessing' | Group of AISD teachers get 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

AISD is working to vaccinate more employees, especially older adults and staff members with health conditions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin ISD teachers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after getting their second dose on Friday. AISD teacher Lupe Sudduth said she decided to get her vaccine because she wants school systems to go back to normal.

"Very excited. Very thankful," said Sudduth. "Everything needs to go back to normal and this is one way that we can get things back to where they were."

Austin ISD partnered with Ascension Seton to get their most vulnerable employees the vaccine. AISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said in a recent board meeting that between 1,400 and 1,500 employees got their first dose.

Although the vaccine gives Sudduth some protection, she said she's keeping her guard up.

"I'm still going to wear my mask. I'm still going to keep my social distance. I'm still going to wash my hands. I'm still going to use sanitizer. I'm still going to do all those things," Sudduth told KVUE. "We miss the kids. We know that it would really be great to go back and we can't wait until it happens. All of my friends that are teachers feel the same way. We want things to get back like it was."

The school district is still working with hospital providers to get more staff members vaccinated, especially older adults and staff members with health conditions.