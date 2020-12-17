Austin ISD prepares for possible closures after winter break as COVID-19 cases rise

AISD officials released a survey to families and staff due Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is preparing for possible closures after Christmas break, which means neither in-person or virtual learning, but this is all depending on the medical advice the school district receives from Austin Public Health. Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said a decision doesn't have to be made now, but the district needs survey responses as soon as possible.

In the near future, if Austin-Travis County officials announce that Austin moves into Stage 5 status of the Austin Public Health risk-based guidelines, there's a possibility AISD will return to 100% remote instruction or close altogether for a certain amount of time.

"Schools are safe, but as a community, risk increases as the positivity rate increases. The risk of transmission in schools will increase as well," said Austin Public Health's Dr. Mark Escott during a weekly COVID-19 Q&A on Wednesday. "I don't anticipate that we would, at this stage, make a blanket recommendation to close schools, but there are some key opportunities that we may need to take advantage of. Similar to our recommendations after Thanksgiving, we may recommend to school districts, if our cases continue to rise over the holidays, that they go virtual for the week."

Although the choices AISD is left with are a last resort, the academic calendar would need to adjust and that's what district leaders want input on from staff and families.

If AISD offers 100% virtual learning, Superintendent Elizalde said the school district would be in violation with the Texas Education Agency because it's not offering any in person learning.

If AISD shuts down all learning, the school district won't be in violation with the TEA, but students have to make up four days of instruction.

"You still have to abide by the number of minutes that are required for funding," said Elizalde.

If a complete shutdown happened, AISD is considering three options. Students would make up the days one Saturday per month, spring break days would be used for make-ups or AISD would add additional days to the end of the year.

Dr. Escott said schools would also have to scale back on extracurriculars or stop altogether, if Austin hits Stage 5.

"These are all possibilities that we would need to consider if if the surge continues to happen and we see further threats to our health care system," said Dr. Escott.

Family and staff surveys are due on Thursday.

"Your responses will provide critical information to campus principals and the district as we prepare for the spring semester," said Elizalde in a letter to families.