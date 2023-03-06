AISD makes 30 hires during critical need career fair

Among the positions they were looking fill were for counselors, nurses, bilingual teachers, and special education teachers.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD held a critical need career fair on Saturday, with the hopes of filling numerous positions before the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Among the positions the district was looking to fill included counselors for grades K-12, nurses, licensed specialists in school psychology, bilingual teachers and special education teachers.

According to a spokesperson for AISD, 81 people attended the career fair and 30 pre-hires were made for both teaching and non-teaching positions.

The ISD says they currently have 250 teacher vacancies, with 130 pre-hires lined up not including the 30 added on Saturday. The ISD also said they are still recruiting new hires.

This is the second career fair AISD has hosted so far this year. Austin ISD is one of the largest school districts in Texas with more than 73,000 students enrolled.