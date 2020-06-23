AISD adopts $1.6B budget for 2021 fiscal year

According to the district, the budget includes investments to support student learning throughout the year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved the adoption of a $1.6 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year on June 22.

According to the district, the budget includes investments to support student learning throughout the year. Additionally, the budget includes $21 million in compensation-related increases, including the following:

$500 one-time incentive for classified staff for a total of $2.15 million

Two percent cost of living adjustment for a total of $12 million

$3.25 million for strategic staffing, including the remaining TASB compensation recommendations

$3.56 million for strategic staffing, including bilingual and special education stipends

According to AISD, the coronavirus pandemic has created uncertainty regarding funding and the budget was created with the administration's current knowledge. Amendments will be made throughout the year as necessary as more information is solidified.

The district expects to receive $7.63 million in FEMA reimbursements and through the governor's Emergency Education Relief funding. Additionally, the district is set to pay $606 million back to the state in recapture payments. The approved budget leaves $47.55 million in reserves.