AUSTIN, Texas — A Central Texas college is taking steps to help our local furry friends.

Austin Community College is partnering with Austin Pets Alive! and the Bastrop County Animal Shelter to help local pets looking for forever homes.

The ACC veterinarian technology program will now provide cost-effective medical care and treatment for homeless pets and help them find a loving home, the college said. The partnership is also the next step in providing students the skills they need for a career in veterinary care, according to ACC.

How it works:

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter identifies stray animals in need for the vet program. Students who are training to become vet techs then foster the dogs and cats at their care facilities in Elgin. There, the students will provide vaccinations, dental work, heartworm prevention, basic training and of course, playtime.

Pets that are not adopted by the end of the semester will be placed in foster care at APA!.

“We fall in love with the animals over the months that they are in our care. Whether it’s someone at ACC or through APA!, we want to know that they’re going to a family who will continue to love them,” says Kerry Coombs, veterinary technology program department chair. “This partnership is the next step in ACC providing the skills our students need for their career in veterinary care. Together, we’re not only training the students who will be taking care of your pets in the future but also reducing the financial, medical, and physical burden on area shelters.”

ACC students care for more than a dozen animals each semester, the college said.

You can meet the ACC pets seeking adoption online.

