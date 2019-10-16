AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College is making an impact in Central Texas.

A community poll from the Austin American-Statesman asked people about the best nursing program in the area and ACC was chosen the "Best of the Best." This is the second year in a row ACC has won in this category.

Students in the school's nursing program can either become a registered nurse (RN) or a licensed vocational nurse (LVN.) The college also allows registered nurses to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing through the RN-to-BSN Program.

“We take immense pride in the quality and value of our nursing program, and this award supports the hard work put in for our students,” said Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC president/CEO. “This recognition shows the excellent level of training at ACC and the value our graduates are providing health care in Central Texas.”

The ACC nursing program beat out Texas State University and even the University of Texas at Austin.

“Being named the Best of the Best for a second straight year is an honor,” said Patricia Recek, ACC Health Sciences dean. “Our students are staying here and serving our community. We are committed to providing accessible and affordable options to meet critical workforce needs.”

According to the college, ACC is the primary source for registered nurses in Central Texas will pass rates for the licensure exams at more than 92% in 2018.

