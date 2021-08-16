A need for bus drivers: The shortage hitting multiple Central Texas schools

Districts are short anywhere between 20 to 35 drivers, and its impacting student transport.

AUSTIN, Texas — A growing bus driver shortage across the U.S. is hitting districts right here in Central Texas.

"It has been a big challenge, but we're doing the best we can at this moment," said Brad Bailey, Lake Travis ISD assistant superintendent of operations.

To manage the number of buses the LTISD will have running, the district has consolidated some bus routes to main thoroughfares, streets and subdivision entrances, suspended service for two schools, and recruited transportation office staff and mechanics to fill in when needed.

The district will also run two waves of buses each morning.

"So we would go and pick up students, take them to the school, drop them off, go back and pick up another group of students for the second wave," Bailey said.

Bailey explained the district is in a very difficult position but is continuing its search for more drivers. Parents say the district was not transparent about the situation.

Gina Provopulos and Elaina Broadwell, two parents with LTISD, shared their frustration with KVUE, explaining that the district gave families four days to enroll their students for bus service, despite families likely being on vacation and requiring more time.

They also believe the notification of sign-ups was buried in a back-to-school email, when the issue should have been made clear in its own email.

"It did not stress at all that if you did not get online and register within four days to ride the bus this year, you would not have a seat even though you have been riding the bus every day for the last eight years," Provopulos said.

Both parents work full-time jobs, so they rely on the buses for their kids to get to and from school. Now they do not know what to do.

"We all have jobs that start in the mornings too, and we're not going to be able to start our jobs. Then we actually are going to have to shut down in the afternoon to be able to drive to the school to wait in the car line to pick up our children," explained Broadwell.

LTISD's registration deadline closed on Aug. 6. A representative with the district said the notice was sent out via an announcement to families and on social media.

"Due to our current driver shortage, we are not able to add additional student riders to our established routes at this time. As we begin the school year, we will look at our numbers very closely and will do everything possible to try and accommodate additional riders," the district explained.

LTISD will train those interested in becoming a bus driver. To apply, head to the district's website.

Other districts are facing a similar shortage.

Hays CISD explained it typically has a need for drivers every year, and while it continues its search this year, the district hit an all-time low five years ago when it was 55 drivers short.

HCISD has mechanics and transportation employees filling in but does not foresee any changes to the bus routes.

An official with Leander ISD admitted its 35-driver shortage is affecting student transportation. All available transportation staff and administrators are driving routes to ensure that students that qualify have a safe way to get to and from school, the district said.

Pflugerville ISD and Austin ISD officials confirmed both districts have enough staffing for buses this year, however, they do have a need for substitute drivers.