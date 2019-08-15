AUSTIN, Texas — The video above is regarding the Austin school district's new dress code.

The state's accountability system has given multiple Austin-area schools failing grades, according to Austin Independent School District.

Based on the Texas Education Agency's relatively new rating system, schools and school districts receive an A-F grade based on student performance on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, how much students improved on the STAAR test as well as how far apart STAAR test performance is among different groups of students.

Austin Independent School District received a B. But eight out of AISD's 120 rated campuses received Fs.

Those schools were identified as Andrews Elementary School, Barrington Elementary School, Burnet Middle School, Dobie Middle School, Martin Middle School, Mendez Middle School, Webb Middle School and Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Two Austin ISD schools – Widen Elementary School and the Graduation Preparatory Academy at Travis – received a B. AISD said that last year, those schools were rated "improvement required."

A breakdown of how all schools performed can be found on TEA's website.

