4 Round Rock ISD elementary schools named among the best in Texas

All four were included in the U.S. News & World Report's 2022 Best K-8 Schools rankings.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Central Texas is known for great barbecue, beautiful nature and, recently, booming growth. But according to a new report, the region is also home to some of the best elementary schools in the state.

Last week, U.S. News & World Report published its 2022 Best K-8 Schools rankings. The rankings include data on more than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools across the country. Schools are ranked at the state and district level, with Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools ranked as stand-alone categories.

The methodology for the rankings focuses on two areas: math and reading proficiency, or how well students perform on state assessments, and math and reading performance, or how well they perform compared to expectations.

Texas came in second for the most-ranked elementary schools (4,446) and middle schools (1,942), behind California in both categories.