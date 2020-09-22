Central Texas school districts still seeking bus drivers, pay raises expected to increase applicants

Buses are hitting the road during the pandemic helping students in need of transportation. Local school districts implement many COVID-19 safety precautions.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a search underway for more school bus drivers across Central Texas. Some districts are bumping up pay, hoping that will attract more candidates.

"It is a great opportunity and a great job," said DK Demps, Austin ISD transportation assistant supervisor and school bus driver. "I have had the opportunity to see some kids grow up from elementary all the way through high school."

Buses for Austin ISD take the streets on Oct. 5 and some drivers, like Demps, can't wait. He's been with the school district for 12 years.

"Myself and other drivers are very happy and excited to be able to have the students back," said Demps.

Demps can also expect a pay bump this year because AISD recently increased salary for drivers to compete with the job market. Its new salary is $17 per hour. It used to be $15.75.

This is something other Central Texas school districts are looking into, like Hays CISD. HCISD's bus driver salary starts at $16.48 per hour, but their board of trustees will consider a bus driver pay raise on Monday, Sept. 28. The recommendation is to move starting pay to $17.01 per hour and adjust the pay scale accordingly for drivers based on their years of experience.

In HCISD, it currently has 15 driver positions open and six bus monitor positions open.

"This is a relatively typical vacancy level; however, so we're not yet in a crisis mode. We have had as many as 50 openings for drivers before in previous years," said a HCISD spokesperson.

Over at Georgetown ISD, starting pay for bus drivers is $18. This summer, teachers and staff, including bus drivers, received a 3% raise. A spokesperson said they do not have a shortage of drivers and all routes are currently covered.

"Georgetown ISD is in a good position. We have been able to maintain a roster of qualified and dedicated drivers that supports the transportation needs of our students," said GISD Transportation Director David Gray.

For Pflugerville ISD, a spokesperson said all of the drivers received a 3% pay increase and the starting wage increased from $20 per hour to $21 per hour.

"We are not short of bus drivers at this time, however, we are continuously hiring as it is a high-needs position," said a PfISD spokesperson.

On Sept. 1, starting pay for Lake Travis ISD bus drivers was increased from $20 per hour to $20.20 per hour. A spokesperson said there are no changes in qualifications or requirements, but they hope the salary increase attracts more applicants and also stays competitive with area districts. LTISD needs 20 more drivers.

"if you're sick, stay home," said Kris Hafezizadeh, AISD executive director of transportation and vehicles.

Hafezizadeh said AISD needs 30 more drivers to feel comfortable and he said AISD's taken a lot of COVID-19 precautions to help drivers feel safe.

"We will have one student per seat at this time. The seat behind the driver will be closed. And we have hand sanitizer, a station installed in every bus," said Hafezizadeh.