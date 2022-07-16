x
Education

15-year-old set to be youngest person to graduate from Sam Houston State University

Nehemiah Juniel will graduate from SHSU this August with a bachelor's degree in health sciences.
Credit: SHSU

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A 15-year-old is set to make Sam Houston State University history by becoming the youngest person to graduate from the school.

"The biggest challenge was staying focused. It was especially difficult when the course material was uninteresting or something I already knew,” Juniel said."

According to the school, Juniel is now preparing to take the MCAT and further his dream of becoming a cardiologist.

"Around the age of eight years old, I decided I wanted to become a surgeon of some sort,” he said. “As I grew, I continued to change and specify what kind of career I wanted to pursue. This culminated into my decision to study cardiology."

Juniel hopes his story helps others to follow their dreams as well.

"Don’t get discouraged if you run into a few issues or if you fail a couple of times. As long as you keep trying, you will eventually reach your goal," he said.

