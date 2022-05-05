Report: Round Rock ISD board again considering salary raises for employees

At its May 5 meeting, the board was scheduled to consider another amendment to its 2022-23 compensation plan.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock ISD's school board is once again considering salary increases for the district's employees, according to a report from Community Impact.

At its May 5 meeting, the board was scheduled to consider another amendment to its 2022-23 compensation plan, raising pay for teachers and librarians in years one to seven and 21-23 by 5%. That bump would increase starting salaries for those positions to $53,000.

Four and three percent raises are also being proposed for other district employees.

In April, the RRISD board approved a 4% pay increase for teachers and librarians and increased the starting salary to $52,600. At the same time, the board approved 3% raises for administrative support and operations support staff and a 2% pay increase for instructional support, technology, instructional exempt, business exempt and police staff.

RRISD isn't the only local school district considering increasing pay for its staff. In late April, Hays CISD approved a 7% raise for all employees, Lake Travis ISD just approved a 4% midpoint raise for administrative staff and a 7% midpoint raise for other staff and Comal ISD recently approved a 4% salary increase for all staff.