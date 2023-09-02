Round Rock, Austin ISDs expected to pay teachers for winter storm school closures

Both districts were closed for most of last week in response to the ice storm that moved through Central Texas.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Now that last week's ice storm has come and gone, Central Texas school districts are looking to make sure teachers will still get paid for the days that the storm canceled class.

Round Rock ISD's Board of Trustees is expected to adopt an emergency resolution at Thursday night's meeting that will compensate teachers for the four days schools were closed. Teachers will be compensated at their normal pay rate.

Austin ISD's board is expected to pass a similar resolution Thursday, but it is only compensating for work missed on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1. AISD will also not add any more school days to the school year because of the cancelations.

Some Round Rock and Austin schools weren't able to reopen until this week because of continued power outages.