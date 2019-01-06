NEW ORLEANS — A principal of a Port Allen K-8 school resigned Friday after he was arrested this week on a school trip to Washington D.C., officials with the Diocese of Baton Rouge confirmed.

Michael Comeau, 47, stepped down from his position as principal of Holy Family School in Port Allen after he was arrested in the nation's capital on May 30 while chaperoning a school-sponsored trip, Diocese officials said.

According to a report by the The Advocate , Comeau was arrested early Thursday morning after refusing to pay his bill and "refusing to move" at a strip club not far from the White House.

Comeau was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an open container, the report said .

He had been the principal at Holy Family School for five years until Friday, when he submitted his resignation in the wake of the arrest.

School officials said the resignation is active immediately and an interim principal will be appointed.

Comeau also resigned from his position as a reserve Brusly Police Officer.