Preliminary results for STAAR testing are in.

Final results will be released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in mid-August. Those will be used to determine campus accountability ratings.

Here are the performance levels for STAAR testing in grades 3-8 in Central Texas:

Austin ISD testing results continued to have the majority of testing meet at least the minimum passing standard in reading, writing and math.

Hays CISD also had the majority of standards met for reading and math. For the writing sections, almost half of the percentage of test takers did not meet standard scale scores, meaning those students did not pass on to the next grade level.

Round Rock ISD had a greater number of students master the testing subjects compared to the other school districts.

Georgetown ISD students predominantly passed the reading, writing and math tests. Last year, 62% of 8th graders failed the STAAR. This year, that number improved to 34%.

Manor ISD writing scores had small improvements: 43%of fourth graders failed compared to in 2018 when 50% of test takers failed.

You can find more information about the preliminary test results on the TEA's website.

