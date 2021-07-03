Oprah Winfrey to give the keynote at SXSW EDU

SXSW EDU started 10 years ago, and for the first time ever, will be going virtual this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — When we think about SXSW, most of us think of a chance to catch our favorite bands in our state capital. But there’s another part of the festival, one that includes some different superstars.

It’s called SXSW EDU, and along with the other events associated with SXSW, are going virtual.

“It's our goal to celebrate educators like rock stars,” said SXSW EDU Founder and Executive Director, Ron Reed said. “Over the last year, we've seen how important educators are in our world, and that's the community that comes together at SXSW EDU each year.”

The breakthrough conference is set for March 9 to 11.

“We have conversations and share best practices that span the whole lifecycle of learning from early learning through K-12 and higher ed into career and professional development as well,” said Reed.

The cost of the conference is $139, and includes work sessions, partner programming and much more.

“We have competitions for early stage at tech companies. We do screenings of film documentaries aligned to education, and we even have some student performances that will be sharing this year,” said Reeder.

SXSW EDU also has an A-list panel of guest speakers scheduled throughout the three days, including Oprah Winfrey who will be kicking off the conference along with Dr. Bruce Perry.

Reeder said Winfrey co-authored a book with Perry called, What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma Resilience and Learning.

“I'm really excited for the community to hear from Miss Winfrey, and Dr. Perry, who's a really well-known specialist in terms of brain development and trauma specialist,” said Reed. “So, we're excited to kick off the program with such an important conversation.”