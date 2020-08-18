How to keep your kids safe online while they learn from home

Follow these tips for internet safety.

AUSTIN, Texas — We're constantly teaching our kids how to be safe in the real world, but it's just as important to make sure they're safe online, especially now that kids will be on the computer a lot more than normal.

"Many kids have resorted to using a lot more social media. They've resorted to finding things to do online, which is great because they definitely need that interaction with their friends," said Jeffrey Yarbrough, the safety and security executive director for Round Rock ISD. "But in the midst of that, there are always online safety concerns that we have to be thoughtful and mindful of and consider those things, particularly when it comes to our students."

Here's his advice for internet safety.

Set privacy settings to the strictest level possible.

"What that does is it prevents unwanted information from coming into that device and that child being able to see things that are inappropriate."

Review apps and games before they are downloaded.

"It's important for that parent to have involvement in that, to filter that out, to be an additional line of filtering to make sure that there's nothing coming into that household through the internet that our students or kiddos are able to see, inadvertently, that may result in a harmful in interaction."

Monitor their use of the internet.

"It's important that the parents take that responsibility seriously because all it takes is one click and there may be content that is on the screen before you can actually react."

Check your child's profile and posts.

"It's very important that we monitor those things and we check and see what they're putting on their profiles, because there are, unfortunately, predators in this world who are looking to capitalize on the immaturity or innocence of our children."

Explain the permanence of posting online.

"Once you post something on the internet or on social media, it's out there forever. Even if you delete it, someone could have shared it. Someone could have screenshot it. And that information is out there forever."

Ensure kids know how to report an unsafe situation.

"There are people out who don't have our kids' best intentions at heart. And so that's why it's important as parents, as teachers, as guardians, as trusted adults, that we make sure that we have established those levels of understanding so that any time a person may approach a kid inappropriately online or sends them something or requests something that's inappropriate, that they have that relationship where they can immediately report that to a parent and an adult, a guardian, so that the people who have the ability to address those issues are involved to continue to protect our kids."

Kids should know there are serious consequences to cyberbullying.

"Senate Bill 179 was passed, which is also called David’s Law, was passed to protect students from cyberbullying. And it's actually a criminal offense to engage in that behavior."