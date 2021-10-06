The teacher resigned after telling her class that they would be her "field slaves" if not for the Constitution.

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — A teacher has resigned from a North Carolina charter school after telling Black students in her class that they would be her “field slaves” if not for the Constitution.

One parent says that comment was one of many such incidents at the school. Winterville Charter Academy sent a memo that also referred to “racially insensitive words” being used by children in the class without any action from the teacher.

WITN reports that school officials said the teacher “will not be returning.” A statement from the school says it is working to address the ongoing concerns of parents.

“She had them raise their hand during a constitutional lesson and reminded them that if it wasn’t for the Constitution, they would be her slaves. Her field slaves,” said Kanisha Tillman, whose child was in the classroom.

