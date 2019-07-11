WIMBERLEY, Texas — A new barn is now ready for Wilberley High School students.

The agricultural barn will give students hands-on experience with different animals, including cows, sheep and goats. The space is an upgrade to the existing facilities.

The barn will include an animal wash area, concrete drive-through access, open floor plan, flexible animal cage configurations, covered pens and a new fenced area surrounding the campus' agricultural program, the school said.

The school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for its grand opening.

"We're all excited about it," said freshman Haley Ronshausen, who is in the Wimberley FFA program. "It's going to be so much fun being able to be in the brand new barn."

In 2018, Wimberley voters approved a bond package that helped pay for the new barn.

Wimberley ISD Superintendent Dwain York told KVUE this barn was something the school needed for its growing ag program.

"This is awesome. This is part of our bond project," York explained. "Our ag program has tripled since I was the high school principal eight years ago. This program has just grown and it's awesome."

