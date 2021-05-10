New Austin-based nonprofit seeking volunteer tutors for children in foster care

The nonprofit wants to recruit and train more volunteers over the summer so it can help more children in the fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new Austin-based nonprofit is looking for mentors to help tutor children in Central Texas foster care.

Learning Bridge pairs a volunteer tutor with a child in foster care for one-hour weekly sessions. Tutors are matched with children based on their knowledge of subjects and the grade level they are comfortable tutoring.

Founder and board president Andrea Brauer is also a foster mom. She saw the struggles her foster children faced learning even before the pandemic hit.

"I found that there really wasn't anything available to address the tutoring needs specifically of kids in foster care," she said.

When the pandemic hit, schools shifted to virtual learning, which posed a problem for children in stable homes. Children in foster care oftentimes are moving from home to home, Brauer said.

She came up with Learning Bridge to fill the need for tutors specifically for foster children.

The nonprofit started in August 2020 with the support of another foster nonprofit before branching off on its own in April.

"We know that in order to catch up, they need one-on-one time. So we have started recruiting caring adults who want to just give their time an hour a week to be matched with a kid in foster care," Brauer said.

In the last year, the organization has provided more than 20 children in foster care with tutors. That number continues to grow as more foster families become aware of the program.

Mijo Pappas started volunteering with the program last September. As a former teacher, she saw the struggles children had with learning during the pandemic.

When she heard about the program, she knew she could use her skills to make a difference.

"It at times might seem difficult because those students are dealing with such big problems that are for their families, that are psychological, that are social. All of a sudden the definition of a synonym or antonym are meaningless to them," Pappas said.

As these children receive consistent support, Brauer believes the program gives children more confidence to succeed and grow.

"We have a goal to have kids stay in school to improve their grades in school and to just do better later on in life," Brauer said.

Anyone interested in volunteering or becoming a donor for the nonprofit can visit learningbridgetx.org for more information.