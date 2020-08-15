Navarro ISD announces 18 coronavirus cases, suspends football until August 24

Ten staff members and eight students have tested positive. The district is set to open schools for in-person and online learning on Wednesday, August 19.

SEGUIN, Texas — Navarro ISD announced on Friday evening that they would be suspending football activities until August 24 after 18 people in the district tested positive for coronavirus.

According to an update, ten staff members and eight students have tested positive so far. The district is set to open schools for in-person and online learning on Wednesday, August 19.

Here is the update in full:

Good evening Navarro Panther families,

Our school district currently has a total of 18 positive COVID -19 cases. 10 of these cases are staff members and 8 are students. The district is continuing to follow TEA and UIL guidelines for sanitizing and handling COVID-19 positive cases.

In an effort to control exposure, Navarro ISD has suspended the football program until August 24. Thank you for your understanding in this matter and for your continued support of our district. I want to assure parents and community members that we are doing everything possible to keep our schools and extra-curricular areas sanitized and free from germs. We are requiring masks, temperature checks and sanitizing daily.

We look forward to seeing your students in class on Wednesday, August 19 whether it be face to face or remote. Stay safe and enjoy your weekend.

Wendi Russell,