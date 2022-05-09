Event planned at Texas Capitol for National Day of Action for Child Care

Rallies are planned in cities across the nation on Monday, including in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, May 9, the National Day of Action for Child Care, events are planned across the nation as child care educators, parents and community advocates host "A Day Without Child Care: National Day of Action."

They're pushing to bring awareness around a national child care crisis, joining forces in solidarity in more than 25 cities.

In some cases, providers are going on strike by shutting their doors or calling in sick Monday. Supporters say child care providers have been hit hard by the pandemic "coming off of decades of underinvestment and unappreciation for their essential role in the local economy." They also say that there are around half a million families who have been looking for child care but are unable to find it.

“Our economy runs on child care. We are taking action on May 9 to urge elected officials at all levels of government to invest in equitable access to affordable child care, guaranteeing access for every family who needs it and a living wage for early childhood educators,” said Wendoly Marte, economic justice director for Community Change Action.

A recent survey sponsored by the organization suggests that, regardless of political viewpoints, voters agree the nation should raise wages for the early care and education workforce.

In Austin, a rally is planned at the Texas State Capitol at 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

