AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin school is searching for a new leader after its principal's sudden resignation.

Murchison Middle School Principal Brad Clark gave his resignation letter Wednesday, but didn't exactly say why he was leaving. He only mentioned "recent challenges" that the school faced.

In a letter Clark said, "A new leader can bring healing to our campus. I believe a new direction will be in the best interest of everyone."

The district hasn't released any information about possible replacements yet.

The middle school is asking parents to participate in a meeting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. There will be an AISD representative there to listen to questions.