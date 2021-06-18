More than 100 women awarded $2,000 scholarships to further their education

A Step Ahead Foundation and Girls Inc partnered to provide the scholarships.

Both organizations proudly gave the money to women looking to make a difference in their lives.

Masters student Jasmine McGill said this scholarship helps women break the greatest barrier when trying to further their education; financial security.

"To be able to receive something as momentous as this it’s a really big help," McGill said.

Incoming college student Taylor Coleman said it's important for women to be empowered to go to school and chase their dreams.

"It’s so important because we already have issues as it is and I want to make sure that in the future we eliminate those issues and that we come together as one and fight them together," Coleman said.

A Step Ahead Foundation helps women reach their goals by providing voluntary birth control. The executive director, Nikki Gibbs, said her organization strives to help women in all aspects of their lives.

"To empower young women to reach their life goals by helping them plan their lives and their futures and their babies," Gibbs said. "Giving them access to have $2,000 dollars for college that’s life-changing."

Lisa Moore, the president and CEO of Girls Inc. of Memphis, said allowing women to further their education helps their families and quality of life.

"The economic impact to the community when a woman gets her education and gets her degree it doubles her earnings, it doubles her ability to earn a living and we know over 50% of households are headed by single women," Moore said. "We know all women will be heads of household by themselves at least one point in their life."

Scholarships like these help women like Coleman and McGill take a step towards a brighter future.

"For people like myself to be able to tell their story, to tell my story and how we got here and the people that’s helped us along the way," McGill said.