Local nonprofit debuts mobile classroom offered to students

Start-up Kid's Club has launched Hatch Space, an innovative classroom designed to travel to underprivileged kids and give them opportunities to learn new skills.

AUSTIN, Texas — A local nonprofit is taking steps towards their mission that all children should have access to education and learning regardless of their age, background or ability.

Start-Up Kids Club (SKC) works to ensure that all children are afforded the opportunity to succeed at life beyond the classroom. According to their website, the nonprofit is on a mission to teach the next generation to become resilient, self-sustainable and independent students.

SKC believes that by teaching hands-on entrepreneurship skills, students will become empowered to begin building crucial life skills that bridge the connection from the classroom to the real world.

With 100% of the funds of the funds going to benefit the club, Hatch Space is a 26-foot mobile maker and creative space, equipped with everything needed for the perfect event that can come to kids.

The trailer has enough space for between nine and 12 guests, alongside outdoor space for up to 25 or more. Hatch Space offers private events, parties, workshops, camps and will soon have an open-access public makers space from the comfort of your location, or their Hill Country home base in Wimberley, Texas.

Once on board, there's a bathroom, refrigerator, Wi-Fi, full set of Chromebooks, 3D printers, a glowforge laser cutter and more.

Founder and Executive Director of Start-Up Kid's Club Amber Wakem says her team does all the work to set up, tear down and provide participants with a fun, engaging, one-of-a-kind experience.

Wakem, gives credit to her daughter, Harper, and the lessons she learned as a young entrepreneur, for the idea behind Start-Up Kid’s Club.

Wakem brought Hatch Space onto KVUE Daybreak and explained the whole process that children and visitors can experience inside the trailer!

SKC is always looking for donations and volunteers. Residents that would like to contribute can visit their website to learn more.

