Mesquite ISD substitute teacher fired after she reportedly encouraged students to fight each other during class

The district said the teacher is not eligible for rehire in any capacity.

MESQUITE, Texas — A substitute teacher with Mesquite ISD has been fired after she reportedly encouraged students to fight each other during class, the district stated.

The teacher, Natally Garcia, had been a substitute teacher employed with the district since March 6, the district said. The fights occurred Wednesday afternoon in class.

Garcia is not eligible for rehire in any capacity, the district added.

"Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place." the district said in a statement. "Her actions are appalling and intolerable."

Campus administrators contacted all parents of students in the class by phone to tell them of the situation and the school's response, the district said. The matter has also been referred to the Mesquite Police Department to pursue possible criminal charges from Garcia's actions.