LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Liberty Hill High School's agriculture department is preparing students for a career in veterinary medicine.

They begin the program as freshmen in the principles of ag class where they build a solid foundation. That learning continues with small animal management in their sophomore year and vet med applications in their junior year. The senior year class is advanced animal science.

These students learn in the classroom and also get hands-on training with animals in the school's vet clinic.

A wonderful aspect of the program is that students who want to work in the veterinary profession can prepare for their certified veterinarian assistant's certificate.

KVUE

Callie McCullough is the agriculture science teacher that works with the students in this program. She said getting this kind of training in high school prepares students for their future.

RELATED: Hays County high school students can become full-time firefighters through program

"I want to make sure all of my students are ready for society, ready for the workforce and ready for the real world in general," said McCullough. "Any kid that gets involved with ag or FFA classes, they gain more people skills and technical skills. It just sets you apart in college."

McCullough told KVUE she already has a couple of students who have found jobs that allow them to get hours they need to get their certified assistant certificate.

Faculty members also get a big benefit from the program in the spring when the students host dog grooming days for their pets.

WATCH: Puppy training at Wimberley HS to one day save lives

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Search for missing Austin dog continues after walker hired through Wag! loses her

After months of controversy, City leaders nix South Austin homeless shelter

Kyle substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student, causing brain injury