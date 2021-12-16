Leander ISD meets with Williamson County Commissioners over book review process

Williamson County Commissioners withheld CARES Act funding from Leander ISD over optional reading materials some parents and county leaders felt were inappropriate.

LEANDER, Texas — Thursday night, Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing briefly addressed Tuesday's Williamson County Commissioners meeting. In Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners voted to withhold CARES Act funding from Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD because of some reading materials that are made available to students.

"We believe that we answered all of the questions that they had today," Gearing said in Thursday's LISD school board meeting. "We understand that the commissioners court will meet again on Tuesday morning and they will make a decision at that time as to whether LISD will receive any of the further flow-through funding or not."

Gearing noted district leaders met with Judge Bill Gravell and Commissioner Cynthia Long specifically. Both voted to withhold the funding until further investigation into the book review process within LISD.

"We have made remained transparent throughout this process, and our board has reviewed and recently approved policy that continues to guide us as we move forward in this space," Gearing said.

Commissioner Russ Boles already met with Round Rock ISD leaders regarding their book review policies on Tuesday.

Parents at LISD's meeting Thursday voiced their frustration for commissioners withholding funding as well as the books available for students.

"Our objection to sexually explicit material is not banning books," one parent read. "It is simply a serious concern of what our child, our children, are exposed to when we send them to our publicly-funded schools, a place where trust should never be broken."

"I'm here tonight to ask where the data is that supports the removal of 11 books from our classroom libraries and our book club choices," another said. "Those of you that have read Fahrenheit 451 are students who have the choice to reform. Fahrenheit 451 are going to learn about a book or learn through a book about censorship and how it actually harms society, and that often censorship has to do with fear from people that don't like what's being said."

Tuesday, Williamson County Commissioners will vote on whether or not to extend additional CARES Act to Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD.