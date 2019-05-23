WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Nihar Janga, an eighth-grader from Austin, Texas, with an already impressive array of awards, took home top honors Wednesday in the 31st annual National Geographic GeoBee, an elite test of geographic knowledge.

Janga triumphed during a competition at the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington. The student from Austin's Canyon Ridge Middle School was also a co-champion of the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee and a top-ten finalist in the 2018 GeoBee.

RELATED:

Spelling Bee co-champion speaks with KVUE

Leander ISD student, 11, is 2016 National Spelling Bee co-champion

Nihar Janga, co-champion, stole the National Spelling Bee and our hearts

The society also held the first-ever national-level competition of the GeoChallenge, a team competition that asked for innovative solutions to modern problems. This year's challenge: plastic pollution in our waterways.

PHOTOS: Leander ISD's Nihar Janga wins 2019 National Geographic GeoBee Courtesy of Mark Thiessen and the 2019 National Geographic GeoChallenge Courtesy of Mark Thiessen and the 2019 National Geographic GeoChallenge Courtesy of Mark Thiessen and the 2019 National Geographic GeoChallenge Courtesy of Mark Thiessen and the National Geographic GeoBee Courtesy of Rebecca Hale and the 2019 National Geographic GeoChallenge Courtesy of Mark Thiessen and the 2019 National Geographic GeoChallenge

A team from Flushing Christian School in Flushing, New York, won by building a model filtration device to clear plastic debris from the Hudson River.

The winning team will receive $25,000 plus support to implement their project. Janga will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and an expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'We need to bring her home' | Houston Police Chief makes impassioned plea to find Maleah Davis

Former Austin police chief says Maleah Davis case similar to that of Colton Turner

La Grange crash: Investigators ask semi driver to come forward

Dick Ellis, former KVUE News anchor, dies