Report: Leander ISD could lose nearly $15 million in state funding due to COVID-19 absences

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases sent many students and teachers home, causing attendance rates to plummet, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said. Now, the district is seeing the financial impact of those absences add up.

State funding is based on average daily attendance and Matt Mitchell, an LISD spokesperson, told Hill Country News that the district usually budgets for 96% of students attending classes daily. But he added that when infections keep students home, the district doesn't reach attendance goals, causing "a funding deficit."

Mitchell told Hill Country News that the district doesn't anticipate any layoffs or cuts in programs due to the shortfall.

In the last school year, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) waived daily attendance numbers and funded schools based on historic attendance. But that hasn't been the case this year so far, according to the report.

Now that the omicron wave is subsiding, Gearing said he expects attendance rates to rebound.

KVUE reached out to Mitchell, who confirmed the report is accurate.

