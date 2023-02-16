Leander ISD calls for multi-million bond election

LEANDER, Texas — Leander Independent School District voters will have a chance to vote on school bonds in May.
The Board of Trustees for the district had a meeting on Thursday to call for an election.
The Leander ISD bond package will be split into three propositions:
- Prop A: $698.3 million for school facilities, the purchasing of necessary sites for school facilities, buses and vehicles
- Prop B: $50.8 million for technology equipment and technology infrastructure
- Prop C: $13.6 million for renovations to Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center
All three propositions together will cost around $762 million.
The bond election will take place on May 6, and any voter within the district's lines can vote in the election.