Leander ISD calls for multi-million bond election

All three propositions together will cost around $762 million.

LEANDER, Texas — Leander Independent School District voters will have a chance to vote on school bonds in May.

The Board of Trustees for the district had a meeting on Thursday to call for an election.

The Leander ISD bond package will be split into three propositions:

  • Prop A: $698.3 million for school facilities, the purchasing of necessary sites for school facilities, buses and vehicles  
  • Prop B: $50.8 million for technology equipment and technology infrastructure
  • Prop C: $13.6 million for renovations to Don Tew Performing Arts Center and South Performing Arts Center

The bond election will take place on May 6, and any voter within the district's lines can vote in the election.

