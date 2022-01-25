The unit is only one of 10 in the nation selected to convert from Air Force JROTC.

KLEIN, Texas — Klein High School is going where no Texas school has gone before.

"Today, our unit is officially converted to the first Space Force Junior ROTC unit in Texas history,” said student Alissa Zenero.

Zenero is the unit’s Lieutenant Colonel.

It went from an Air Force JROTC unit to a Space Force JROTC unit.

"Sir, I assume command,” Zenero said during a special ceremony on Tuesday.

Last year, the Air Force selected just 10 JROTC units from across the nation to transition into the first Space Force JROTCs.

Units in good standing with proximity to space facilities were chosen including Klein High School's unit.

Happening now: @KleinHigh’s Air Force JROTC converts to Space Force JROTC. It’s one of just 10 units doing so across the nation and the ONLY in Texas. @SpaceForceDoD became the sixth US Armed Forces branch in 2019. Background via @KleinISD: https://t.co/ET30csc8Sd #khou11 pic.twitter.com/JNoiGyRPjV — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) January 25, 2022

"It’s a great reminder to us that our business is always about the future and the next generation and the wonderful things that they’re going to do,” said Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw, presiding officer of the U.S. Space Force and deputy commander of the U.S. Space Command. "In addition to all the other things that we do, we now need a military branch that’s going to protect and defend our capabilities in space."

Klein cadets may end up having lengthy career in the nation's newest Armed Forces branch.