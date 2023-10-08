"Good morning, JCPS community. I come to you today after making one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, decision of my superintendent career."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools have cancelled school for all students on Thursday and Friday following major bus delays on the first day of school.

🚨NO SCHOOL | Due to yesterday's issues with the new transportation plan, JCPS is canceling school for Thursday, Aug. 10... Posted by Jefferson County Public Schools on Thursday, August 10, 2023

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio issued a statement regarding the sudden schools closure.

In the statement, Pollio apologized to students for the long wait times on buses or at school waiting on buses. He also apologized to JCPS families and parents.

"I know as a dad, what that must have been like how unnerving that must have been waiting for your child to get home and not knowing exactly where they are, or were and I truly apologize for that," Pollio said.

Pollio also apologized to JCPS bus drivers, for the pressure put on them yesterday. "We have to get better," Pollio said a few times during the video statement.

"The massive change we are undertaking is extremely difficult, but in the end, that can't be the excuse. We have to be better at what we are doing," Pollio said.

Pollio accepted full responsibility for the events of the first day of school.

"We are going to fix this," Pollio said. "We are going to take the next four days to make sure we work extremely hard to fix the errors that are in our transportation system right now."

Pollio said in the next four days, officials will be reviewing all bus stops and routes and making them more efficient. Bus drivers will also be paid these extra days to practice their routes.

Lastly, Pollio said the JCPS call center, 502-485-RIDE (7433), will be dramatically increased to support the growing number of calls from concerned parents and families.

"I appreciate your patience. Thank you so much. And once again I apologize for the challenges," Pollio said.

Around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, JCPS sent out the following message to parents:

Due to yesterday’s transportation issues, JCPS will not have school today or tomorrow. We will use these next four days to work through the issues experienced yesterday and make fixes to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

