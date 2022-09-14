x
Education

Austin Muslim organization offering 'Islam 101' courses for community members

No previous knowledge regarding Islam is needed to participate and learn.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Austin Network for Islamic Studies (ANIS) is offering a free course to learn more about Islam.

ANIS, an Islamic school in Austin, is offering a free "Introduction to Islam" class to offer community members a way to learn and be immersed in Islam by local Muslims. The first session begins on Sept. 24, and goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested can register for the course nicknamed "Islam 101" on their website. No previous knowledge regarding Islam is needed to participate and learn.

Classes will take place at the Islamic Center of Brushy Creek, located at 1950 Brushy Creek Road in Cedar Park. 

For those looking for more resources on Islamic life in Austin, community members are encouraged to reach out to the North Austin Muslim Community Center.

