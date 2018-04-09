AUSTIN — Enrollment at Austin's Huston-Tillotson University continues its upward trend with a freshman enrollment count of 244 -- the college's largest amount since 269 enrolled in fall 2010.

Huston-Tillotson representatives on Tuesday said there was only one other larger number in the college's history when 250 enrolled in 2009. But when added to all other students enrolled at Huston-Tillotson this year, overall enrollment reaches 1,160 -- a five percent increase over last year.

Director of Admission Jeffrey Pierce, pictured, says he is very pleased with his department's efforts.

“After a very long recruitment season, I am very pleased with the turnout of the incoming freshman class," he said. "This could not have been done without an effective admissions staff, coupled with a detailed, intense, and robust communication plan via social media and text messaging. It feels good to be a part of a historical moment for HT!”

Pierce also explained how admission efforts changed this year.

"We were innovative with meeting the students where they are the most, on their mobile devices," he said. "This was done through a detailed, intense and robust communication plan via social media and text messaging."

