Huston-Tillotson receives grant to study economic opportunities, demographics of pet businesses in Austin

The $10,000 grant will go to research focusing on the ownership of pet-related businesses and services and how it's proportional to customer demographics.

AUSTIN, Texas — Huston-Tillotson University is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the animal welfare workforce development nonprofit Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity.

The grant will go to the university's research on how companion animals affect communities of color in Austin. The focus of the project is on the ownership of pet-related businesses and services and how it's proportional to the demographics of those using their services.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to obtain research experience while investigating market proportionality,” said Dr. Michael Hirsch, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “We’re hoping to prove the efficacy of the research methods being used in this study with the thought of expanding this research outside of the confines of Austin.”

University students, under the supervision of faculty from the school's College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Business and Technology, will participate in the project. Students will research the size of the pet industry in Austin, identify major companies that dominated the pet industry in the area, examine the demographics of the industry, identify ways BIPOC communities can enter the industry and more.

"This will expose diverse students to human and animal wellbeing considerations,” said CARE's Senior Director of Research and Development Mueni Rudd. “This study prioritizes Black, indigenous and other people of color who are serving their communities related to companion animals. CARE is eager to learn what is uncovered and watch the data to tell valuable stories.”

The study findings will be released after April 2022, according to a release.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube