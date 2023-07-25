Hays County elementary schools get three new school resource officers

Hays CISD brings total number of school resource officers up from 12 to 15.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) will be adding three school resource officers (SROs) ahead of the school year.

This decision comes ahead of a school safety bill, House Bill 3, that will go into effect on Sept. 1. It requires every school in the state of Texas to have an armed security guard and provide mental health training for certain employees.

The Hays CISD's Board of Trustees approved the additions during a vote on Monday night. Under the agreement, three new SROs will be stationed at elementary schools in the district. This will bring the total of SROs working in the Hays CISD from 12 to 15.

There are already SROs present at four high schools and seven middle schools in the district. Below is a list of the schools and how many SROs are assigned:

Two SROs between Hays High School and Live Oak Academy

Two SROs assigned to Johnson High School

Two SROs assigned to Lehman High School

One SRO assigned to Barton Middle School

One SRO assigned to Chapa Middle School

One SRO assigned to Simon Middle School

One SRO assigned to Wallace Middle School

One SRO between Dahlstrom Middle School and Impact Alternative Education Program facility

School districts around Austin are already taking steps to bring in more SROs. Austin ISD is also looking to hire 74 more SROs, plus additional support staff like detectives, lieutenants and dispatchers. Del Valle ISD is holding a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss police officers on the campuses to meet the requirements of HB 3.