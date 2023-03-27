Parents react to gun scare at Jarrell Middle School as district officials ramp up security

An increased presence of law enforcement and K-9's will be seen at all JISD schools after a series of threats were made at students of Jarrell Middle School.

JARRELL, Texas — Parents of students at Jarrell Middle School (JMS) said they are worried to send their children back to school after a series of threats were made on Friday and over the weekend.

On Friday, the Jarrell Independent School District (JISD) said a verbal threat was made at the middle school. School officials stated that there were "rumors" of a gun being on campus, but after Jarrell police searched the campus no gun was found.

However, JISD noted that additional threats were made to students over the weekend. Local law enforcement has partnered with multiple agencies in the investigation to make an arrest in connection with the threats.

Amanda Keese and Merrissa Daniels are sisters and both have 6th graders at JMS. On Sunday, the sisters told KVUE they weren't notified by the district about Friday's incident, rather their children texted them to let them know what was going on.

"I wasn't really even notified from the school. I was notified from my daughter and she wasn't responding after a while, so it made me worry. And, just the fact that we didn't get anything from the school was a big let down," said Daniels.

Keese added, "Our kids were telling us that, you know, there was a gun that was passed on to another student. That way the other girl didn't get caught. They were held in the lunchroom for 20 minutes for them to escort the student that had the gun first to the office."

JISD said a message was sent out to parents by the school's interim principal about students and staff being placed on a "brief hold" and a potential threat:

Keese and Daniels said they won't be sending their kids to school on Monday, and believe the district has lacked transparency about what unfolded.

"It's really not a rumor. It's not something to play with. Look at all the shootings that we've had to deal with. I don't want this to happen to our school and to our community that we have," said Daniels.

District officials noted that any parent who decides to keep their child home from JMS on Monday will have an excused absence.

Alex Rivera, who has a son in 6th grade, said he's not only keeping his son home Monday, but is considering other options outside of JISD.

"It was really concerning and really breaks my heart to hear that it's happening now in our own backyard where I thought I got away from it from different neighborhoods. But here in our own backyard in general, now, it's become a potential risk as well," said Rivera.

Rivera, however, does hope the district comes up with a more permanent solution to ensure the safety of the children in the future.

"We can say we have a cop here and, you know, respects to the PD. I know they're doing as best as best as they can. But you have so many children, so many exit points, entry points, where it does now have a concern, where one child can slip through the cracks and create another mass shooting," said Rivera.

District officials made plans to bring in extra local and county officers, along with K9 units, to be at all schools in the district starting on March 27. The units will remain on campuses throughout the rest of the week.

."The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority," said Nick Spinetto, director of communications at JISD.

KVUE reached out to the Jarrell Police Department (JPD) on Sunday, who reiterated the increased presence that will be on campus.

JPD said it is working with multiple agencies, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a Facebook post, the police department stressed the importance of making sure parents keep their firearm properly secured so children can't access it.

