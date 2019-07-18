AUSTIN, Texas — In just a few weeks, kids will be back in school and teachers are already preparing their classrooms for a new year.

Buying supplies can add up but, thanks to social media, some teachers are getting some help.

"It's just like a big family," said Lois Marburger. "You do it because you want to reach out to others, but its always a plus when you get a box too."

She joined the Teacher Amazon Gifting group a week ago when only 500 people were on it. It's a page where teachers can post their Amazon wishlists for their classroom and anyone can buy them what they need.

"I wanted to create a platform or a way for teachers to help other teachers," said Courtney Jones, who started the group on June 1. "What better way to do it – teachers know what teachers need. Sometimes the public doesn't know what we need."

Now, the group has exploded with members. A Twitter account has also been created to connect people.

"So, within the last week, we went from 1,000 people in our group to over 16,000 now," said Jones. "Yeah, it's incredible. There's people from California to New York, from North Dakota down to Texas."

It's creating an online Facebook community that appreciates teachers with gifts.

"And that's been the overwhelming message, everyone just wants to give," said Jones.

