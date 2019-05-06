FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD unanimously voted Tuesday night to terminate Carter Riverside High School English teacher Georgia Clark for making "demeaning comments on social media."

In a series of tweets that has since been deleted, Clark called on President Donald Trump to "remove the illegals" from Fort Worth.

"@realDonaldTrump I do not know what to do. Anything you can do to remove the illegals from Fort Worth would be greatly appreciated," one tweet read in part. Clark said she thought she was tweeting privately to the president.

Clark had been placed on paid administrative leave after district officials saw her tweets.

