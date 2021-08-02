First United Methodist Church helps Huston-Tillotson students graduate debt-free

The church gifted $450,000 to the university.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some students at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin are now graduating with not only a degree but debt-free. First United Methodist Church of Austin gifted the historically Black university with $450,000 to help clear student balances.

The university said the money “eliminated debt for students allowing them to persist and ‘finish the last mile’ of their undergraduate journey to earn their degree,” in a press release Monday.

“Every fiber of Huston-Tillotson University felt the impact of the coronavirus, but the magnitude of its effects were experienced most by our students,” President of Huston-Tillotson Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette said in the release. “Our students carried the weight of academic aspirations through obstacles of the past several months, all while learning remotely. We are tremendously grateful and appreciative of the support from the First United Methodist Church of Austin. Their investments lift members of our genius generation as they fulfill their dreams.”

Huston-Tillotson is hosting in-person commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 and 2021 this week. Its Commencement Convocation is set for Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m.

According to the release, many of those graduates are benefiting from the $450,000.

“HT has faith-based roots with founders from the United Methodist Church and a strong partnership with FUMC,” Rev. Taylor Fuerst, senior pastor for FUMC of Austin, said. "This partnership is an opportunity for transformation in all our lives and the community which binds us together."