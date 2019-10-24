AUSTIN, Texas — Professional bike-rider Jeff Lenosky and Oskar Blues Brewery teamed up to donate more than 75 bikes to the entire first-grade class at Austin's Pillow Elementary School, a Title 1 school.

Lenosky and the brewery worked together to support Can'd Aid Treads & Trails to build and donate 78 new bikes and helmets to these kids. For many of the kids, it's their first bike.

Lenosky, who holds the world record for the highest bunny hop, performed several bike tricks for the students and spoke to them about getting outdoors and the importance of bike safety.

