AUSTIN, Texas — Graduating seniors might have the chance to have their shining moment walking across a stage to get their diplomas in May and June.

Mitch Roberts, founder and CEO of EVO Entertainment, said every graduate should celebrate their hard work, which is why his company is offering free drive-in graduations for any school.

"I think for me, just the idea of going through four years of work and putting in all that work and not being able to celebrate that with your family and loved ones, sounded like a devastating moment," Roberts said.

EVO Entertainment Group Name a better duo. We'll wait. Get your Cinco party started with any... gallon cocktail and add Chips & Queso for just $1, all day long. Make sure to add both items to your cart and use code CINCO at checkout.

A couple of EVO's locations will be doing this, including its Kyle location, which recently opened up its movie theater.

RELATED:

Kyle movie theater reopens May 4

Texas barbershops, salons may reopen May 8; gyms reopen May 18, Gov. Abbott says

Texas allows 2020 graduation ceremonies to go ahead, with restraints

Some Central Texas schools are sticking with their plans, like Austin ISD and Leander ISD. AISD has its virtual graduation on June 15 and 16 with an in-person graduation scheduled for August. Leander ISD is postponing graduations until July.

Other Central Texas school districts are now organizing in-person graduations. Round Rock ISD will have in-person commencement walks at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. You can RRISD's full plan here.

Georgetown ISD said a stadium ceremony is possible as early as June 1.

"I was encouraged by the governor’s press conference today, which included guidance from TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on graduation ceremonies. It’s becoming more likely that a stadium ceremony is possible as early as June 1, with very specific conditions in place like participant screening and appropriate social distancing. District staff are carefully reviewing our options now, and we are encouraged and hopeful," according to a statement.

Roberts said EVO Entertainment's offer goes out to any school and hopes they'll consider it for their special day.

"I've been there. I remember how important my high school graduation was. I don't want any kids, or as many as we can help, to have to miss out on that," said Roberts.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas sets record for largest gain of COVID-19 cases over a two-day period since pandemic began

Checklist: Texas pools must follow these guidelines when reopening

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Hays County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new hospitalization