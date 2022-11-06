55 El Paso students may have to retake the SAT after tests were lost, CNN reports

A number of exams reportedly flew out of a UPS truck and were unable to be recovered.

EL PASO, Texas — More than 50 Texas students may have to retake their SAT tests after their paperwork was reportedly lost from a UPS truck.

A spokesperson for El Paso ISD told CNN that it is in communication with College Board, the administer of the SAT exams, to determine a remedy after a number of tests reportedly flew out of the truck and were lost or destroyed.

According to the district, the loss impacted 55 students who took the test on Oct. 27 while on campus. Staff members were able to recover an undisclosed number of other tests.

CNN reported that those students who lost the test will be able to take the ACT, another standardized exam, on Dec. 10 at no cost.

Meanwhile, UPS reportedly apologized and provided the following statement to CNN:

“Our employees are working to recover as many tests as possible, and we will work with the school to resolve the situation. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we are addressing this with him. ... Safely meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.”

