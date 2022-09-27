Eanes ISD ranks in top 10 best districts in America, report states

This list generates its rankings through a culmination of federal data, state data and user-generated reviews regarding the school.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes Independent School District was ranked No. 10 in the "Best School Districts in America," a new report states.

According to a report from Niche, Eanes ISD ranks in the top 10 from Niche's 2023 list. This list generates its rankings through a culmination of federal data, state data and user-generated reviews regarding the school.

Part of the data used in determining the rankings include:

Rigor of academics

Teachers

Level of diversity within the school

Clubs and activities offered

College preparedness for students

Administration

Sports offered

Resources and facilities

Food

The only two rankings that did not achieve a perfect "A+" in the Niche "report card" for Eanes ISD were diversity, which earned a "B-," and sports, which earned an "A."

In addition to this ranking, one school within Eanes ISD made the list of "top five public schools" within the Austin area. Westlake High School made the cut at No. 2, falling behind the Liberal Arts and Science Academy, within Austin ISD, at No. 1.

Although Austin ISD has the top public school in the Austin area, Austin ISD itself ranks at number 856 in the nation according to that same report.