Eanes ISD to separate masked, unmasked students

The district will create alternative learning spaces for unmasked students, instead of suspending kids who violate the mask rules.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes Independent School District is planning to create separate learning spaces for masked and unmasked students in the district.

District leaders decided on the plan Wednesday night. The school board has told administrators to start enforcing the Travis County mask mandate as soon as possible. These changes could be implemented in schools as early as the end of the week.

District leaders said the recent decision is all about keeping kids safe, and in classrooms where they can learn effectively.

"We can all agree that none of us can agree on masks, and none of us like wearing masks," said Heather Sheffield, a trustee on the Eanes ISD School Board. "However, we can all agree that we all want our kids to be in school safely."

Students who follow the mask mandate will be able to go to class and move around the school buildings freely.

The separated learning spaces were an option preferred over suspending students who did not comply with the mask mandate. Mask policies at Eanes ISD has been controversial, as one parent assaulted a teacher at an event, ripping off her mask.

District leaders say the alternate learning spaces allow schools to legally enforce the shifting state and local mask mandate policies.

"We're not deciding whether to have a mandate or not," said James Spradley, an Eanes ISD School Board Trustee. "That decision was made for us by the County. The focus of our discussion is on ways to enforce the mask mandate."

Superintendent Tim Leonard will meet with principals this week to discuss the new policy.