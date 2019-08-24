AUSTIN, Texas — According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Eanes ISD received an A under the state accountability system, which measures how well students perform on the STAAR test and how high school students perform on college, career and military measures.

The Statesman reported that Eanes ISD received a 96 overall grade with a 96 in student achievement – and now the district is challenging teachers to create a flexible learning environment going into the new school year to keep that success going.

Dianne Carter, principal at Westridge Middle School, told the Statesman that this could include a variety of things. For example, physical changes in the classroom, like moving furniture so students can work in groups. Or changing teaching methods, like providing multiple ways for students to access materials, such as on paper and digitally.

The Statesman also reported that Eanes ISD earned a 91 in school progress, which includes subcategories that measure how students improved on the STAAR and school and district performance "compared with other campuses and districts of low-income students." Only the subcategory with the higher score counts toward the overall school progress score.

The district also earned a 96 in closing the gaps, which measures how well students perform based on their race or ethnicity, disability, income level and other factors that might affect learning.

In addition to promoting flexible learning environments, Eanes ISD is making a targeted effort to encourage kindness this school year. In a message to the district, Superintendent Tom Leonard wrote, "As part of our Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) efforts this year, one of our focal points is encouraging kindness throughout our community. One of my favorite quotes from (Mr) Fred Rogers is: 'There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.'"

