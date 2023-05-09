Eanes ISD exploring employee housing help

On Tuesday night, district leaders talked about entering an agreement with the Texas Workforce Housing Foundation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eanes ISD could follow other other Central Texas school districts by exploring affordable housing options for its employees.

That group would use $250,000 in the first year to offset rent costs for employees at certain apartment complexes. It would need another $50,000 each year to keep that going.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arnett said the goal is to help employees stay in Eanes ISD.

"We've looked at a lot of different options over the last probably two years and felt that this was one that we finally could see some traction around, but we also respect that the board needs to thoroughly vet this," Arnett said.

Eanes ISD leaders will talk about this again on Sept. 19.

Pflugerville and Round Rock ISDs have already partnered with the Texas Workforce Housing Foundation for similar programs.

