Dripping Springs ISD calls for bond election

The bond referendum would total $223.7 million.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Dripping Springs ISD voters will get to have their say on school bond in May.

The Board of Trustees at the district voted unanimously to call for a bond election at their meeting on Thursday. The bond referendum would total $223.7 million.

The bond package will focus on the district's growth in addition to capital improvements and renovations on some of the district's oldest campuses. The renovations will also include updates to campus security and ADA requirements on all district campuses.

DSISD did not specify if the bond would be split into different propositions, but the bond package would include the following according to the release:

"Build Elementary School #6 (850 Student Capacity)

Expand Sycamore Springs MS to 1,200 Student Capacity

Build New Facility for Special Education 18+ Program

Design Elementary School #7, Middle School #3. and High School #2

Capital Improvements & Renovations at Dripping Springs Elementary, Dripping Springs Middle School, and Dripping Springs High School

Security Updates for all Campuses

Reconfigure CL&I and Maker Space at Rooster Springs Elementary and Dripping Springs Elementary

Update Sound and Lighting Systems in Spaces at Various Campuses

Replace Pressure Reducing Valves at Various Campuses

ADA Updates

Land for Future Facilities

13 Replacement Buses for Aging Fleet

Classroom Portables

Child Nutrition Services (Kitchen) Equipment Replacements

Technology Infrastructure (Network, Servers, Firewall, AV)"

All voters that live within the DSISD attendance boundary can vote in this bond election, which will take place on Tuesday, May 6.